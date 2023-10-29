YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The York Halloween parade marked its 73rd march through Downtown York.

This year’s theme encourages participants to craft entries based on their favorite spooky pieces of literature.

There were bands, dance groups, and non-profit organizations.

abc27 spoke to one parade goer who recently moved from Tennessee to York. He says he’s enjoying how festive his new home is.

Mark Dickey, a York resident said, “Coming here and a change of atmosphere, new job, new assignment, and it’s just been a blessing and I’m enjoying everything that I see here, I really love it.”

Dr. Thomas Burns, president of York College served as the parade’s grand marshal.