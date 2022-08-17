YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Job training for underserved communities is always a challenge, but people in York will soon have some new opportunities.

M&T Bank donated a building that will soon house something called Tec Centro York. It will specialize in job training that brings together adult education, bilingual skills training, and job placement.

“To solve that problem of underemployment and unemployment that exists in Black and Brown communities, in particular…I don’t think that anything is more important than giving people opportunities to climb out of poverty into self-sustaining jobs,” said Carlos Graupera with the Spanish American Civic Association.

Tec Centro York will be run by the York Community Resource Center.