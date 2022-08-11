HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM ) – The US Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a York man has been indicted on assault charges.

According to a release, 34-year-old Christopher Moody was indicted on assault charges from an incident that occurred on Dec. 10, 2020, where Moody assaulted two of his fellow postal employees causing bodily injury.

The maximum penalty for this offense is up to 20 years in prison, a term of supervised release, as well as a fine.

The incident was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Springettsbury Township Police Department.