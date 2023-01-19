YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York has been sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 18. after he was found guilty on multiple charges back in Sept. 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, back in September 2022, 26-year-old Devin Gottwalt was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, and three counts of indecent assault after a week-long trial.

Because of this, Gottwalt was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison plus an additional five years probation.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department and Assistant District Attorney Elen O’Donnell were part of the investigation and the prosecution of the case.