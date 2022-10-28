LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.

Burgess, as well two co-defendants, Jesse Axe and Bernard Axe, were changed by their involvement in a multijurisdictional tool theft and resale operation that spanned from approximately April to Dec. 2020.

Burgess conspired to locate unmonitored construction sites, storage trailers, and work trucks to steal brand-name tools such as batteries, caulking guns, grinders, bandsaws, and rotary drills. The tools would then be cleaned, stored in a rented shed, and sold online.

Burgess has pled guilty to the following:

Nine felony counts of unlawful taking

Six felony counts of conspiracy to receive stolen property

One misdemeanor count of theft from a motor vehicle

One misdemeanor count of unlawful taking

Two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief

Four summary counts of simple trespassing

The thefts took place at locations in Mountville, Pequea Township, Mount Joy, East Drumore Township, Manheim Township, Manor Township, and West Lampeter Township.

The two co-defendants have pending cases and are presumed innocent.