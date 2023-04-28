YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York man is wanted after being charged with homicide for a weekend shooting.

According to the York City Police Department, detectives obtained a warrant for Kamron Dowsey, 20, for the fatal shooting of Olajuwan Brabham.

On April 23 around 10:22 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Salem Ave. for a reported shooting. Brabham, who was found inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds, was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

“We are saddened by the loss of this young man. While our gun violence in the City of York is trending down, we are actively working with the community to address these incidents,” York City Police Captain Daniel Lentz said earlier this week.

Anyone with information on the location of Dowsey or information pertaining to the homicide is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-849-2204, 717-846-1234, or 717-849-2219.