YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – York officials are working on the 2024 proposed City of York budget.

On Wednesday, a public hearing was held in the City Council Chambers to go over the budget, ask questions, and get feedback from the community.

“We know the government needs to do more with less and we are as the budget is basically the blueprint for the city of York it is imperative that the budget team and I receive as much information as possible to ensure a fiscally responsible budget is adopted,” said City of York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

The 2024 City of York budget is $100,872,493. The police department accounts for $26,014,804 and the fire and rescue department $15,195,302.

“With a general fund budget of $68.6 million. This is an increase in the general fund budget from last year’s budget, relatively minor but this is almost entirely due to a virtually uncontrollable increase in the expenses of the city’s insurance cost,” said Mayor Helfrich.

The budget also includes over $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Some of that will be used to enhance the police department’s effectiveness including bringing new initiatives to the community.

“To help address issues with juveniles which is our community principal project,” said York City Police Department Commissioner Michael Muldrow.

Also, increasing the number of police officers.



“And we’re proud of this, implementation of our support shift, a shift that would increase the coverage and reduce our overall wait times for citizens when they call in for service with complaints,” said Commissioner Muldrow.

All in all, residents of the City of York’s taxes will not increase or decrease.

