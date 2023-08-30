YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The first round of awards of Opioid Settlement Funds has been announced today by the York County Board of Commissioners.

The 11 different organizations will be distributed the initial funds that total of $2,238,726.83 with fall being when the second round of awards will be announced.

The York County Opioid Advisory Board reviewed applications from 32 organizations.

The following are the recipients for the first round of the awards:

Organization Duration Total Amount York Opioid Collaborative 9/1/23-12/31/28 $1,050,000.00 York/Adams Drug & Alcohol 9/1/23-12/31/26 $400,000.00 York County Probation – Reentry Coalition 9/1/23-12/31/24 $28,275.50 Wellspan – Sublocade Project 9/1/23-12/31/24 $29,854.36 Wellspan – Recovery Services 9/1/23-12/31/24 $228,230.00 Susan P. Byrnes Health Education Center 9/1/23-12/31/26 $225,000.00 York Area United Fire & Rescue 9/1/23-12/31/24 $15,000.00 Open Arms Recovery Center 9/1/23-12/31/24 $58,600.00 York County Prison 9/1/23-12/31/24 $250,000.00 True North Wellness 9/1/23-12/31/24 $63,796.69 Recovery House of Worship 9/1/23-12/31/24 $164,970.28 The Advantage Program 9/1/23-12/31/24 $25,000.00

“York County has been proactive in the legal fight to hold those responsible for the opioid crisis

accountable. These awards are the first step to address our community needs and to begin the

systemic change that will provide the services to heal from this crisis,” said President

Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

The York County Board of Commissioners formed the Opioid Advisory Board with local community leaders in early 2023.

The Board of Commissioners is provided with recommendations and oversight of the funds and the distribution of the funds by the Opioid Advisory Board.

For more information about the Opioid Advisory Board or application requests, visit the website here.