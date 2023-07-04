YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This Saturday, July 8. the PORT Equipping Center is holding its annual “Community Day of Love” event.

At the event, the faith-based organization plans to offer free clothing, haircuts, health resources, food and more.

“Giving back and serving our community is one of the cornerstones of our ministry. We are

grateful to partner in unity with many other community organizations to give back to the families in our community. We invite you to join us,” Theresa Hawkins, senior leader at The

PORT Equipping Center said.

The free and public event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Martin Luther King Memorial Park located at 370 S Penn St in York.