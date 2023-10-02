YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Police Department has announced that the third annual Fall Family Festival will take place this Saturday, October 7.

The event will be held from noon to 4 p.m. in the area of the police station, located at 50 West King Street.

Planned activities include food, games, a haunted house, pumpkin painting, hayrides, a climbing wall, and a zip line.

“Why do we do this? Why do we go so big and spare no expense? We do it because we believe our responders deserve it, that our community deserves it, and that our kids are worth it. We do it to bring these two worlds together. York city and York County in a safe environment to [have] fellowship and have fun,” York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said, in a Facebook video invitation for the event.

Sponsors for this years event include Etzweiler Family Funeral Service, Highmark Wholecare, Pennsylvania-American Water, Shipley Energy, UPMC, WellSpan Health, White Rose Credit Union, and the York City Department of Fire and Rescue.

“We utilize our connections and relationships with all of our incredible partners to bring this community, our first responders and their families together for the purpose of gathering all the good times and wonderful things that York County in the fall has to offer and bringing it right here in these York city streets and doing it all for free,” Muldrow said in the video.