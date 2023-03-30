YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York City Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred during the morning hours of Thursday, March 30.

According to police, around 9:34 a.m., officers responded to an address in the 100 block of East Maple Street for a reported shooting.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were able to locate a 25-year-old man who had sustained injuries from the shooting.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

York Police have stated that a known suspect remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is asked to contact York City Police.