YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in York are trying to curb a recent spike in gun violence through York’s Group Violence Intervention.

A partnership between law enforcement and the community started in 2016. The most recent campaign — Operation Call Out — comes after the city’s deadliest year in over two decades.

Police say they are not discouraged, though. Group Violence Intervention focuses on groups of young people who are often the ones involved in violence and other criminal activity.

A big part of this is outreach, offering resources from basic food and clothing to job training. Police say it’s also about sending a message.

In a week-long effort earlier in December, York Police worked with federal partners, arresting 16 people on firearms and drug charges. Police say this is personal, and they are willing to do whatever it takes to make York safer.

“These are my babies, so I can’t just turn my head and act like I don’t see it, it’s hurting me,” said Tiff Lowe, Group Violence Intervention project manager.

“I love these young men here in this community, but if I have to stop you and lock you up to keep you alive, I’m also willing to push that button and do that, too,” York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow said.

Muldrow says the issue of gun violence is complicated, and it will take time and input from the community to see major results.