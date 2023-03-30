YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Flavors of Jamaica in York will be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants” in mid-April.

“America’s Best Restaurants” is a national media and marketing company that creates episodes highlighting some of the best restaurants in the country. The episode will later air on the company’s social media platforms.

The owner of Flavors of Jamaica, Alphonso Barron, describes his restaurant as a “typical Jamaican restaurants, fine-dining style.” Flavors of Jamaica has been open since Nov. 2022.

“America’s Best Restaurants” will be filming at the restaurant on Thursday, April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The episode will showcase some of Barron’s favorite food items, including pineapple-ginger salmon and seafood rasta pasta.

You can click here for more information about how to be featured on the show.

Flavors of Jamaica is location at 2582 Eastern Boulevard in York.