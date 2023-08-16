EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force (USMS) along with Pennsylvania State Police, arrested the suspect in a York shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Monroe County.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Kenell Chisholm, from York, was wanted by the York Police Department for attempted homicide and was arrested in the 400 block of Scotrun Avenue, Scotrun.

On December 9, 2022, the York City Police Department investigated an incident involving multiple shots fired on the 400 block of E. Philadelphia Street.

Three people were shot in this incident, including a 3-year-old child, police said.

As a result of the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Chisholm with 3 counts of attempted homicide and related charges. Attempts to find Chisholm were unsuccessful, and the USMS was asked to arrest him.

On Tuesday around 1:00 p.m. members of the USMS located and arrested Chisholm in Scotrun.

Chisholm was remanded to the Monroe County Correctional Facility to await extradition to York County.