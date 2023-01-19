YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The last three St. Patrick’s Day parades in York have been canceled, but this year, organizers say the parade is back with bands, floats, and more.

The parade last took place in 2019. It was canceled for the last three years because of COVID-19 concerns.

Mary Yeaple was on the parade committee for 20 years.

“I was supposed to be in the parade as a participant. I had all the decorations to drive a car for the Penn-Mar Irish Festival in the parade, so I’ve had decorations in my house since the beginning of 2020,” Yeaple said, “so I’m very excited that the parade is coming back.”

She says putting together something like this parade takes a lot of time, planning, and teamwork.

“It relies on community support, corporate donors — it really takes a lot. People don’t realize all the expenses that go into an event like this. (It takes) police, public works, insurance,” Yeaple said.

Organizers say the parade is an economic driver for York City.

“It gets people into the restaurants and the shops downtown and just enjoying the culture and the flavor of what our community has to offer,” said parade committee member Victoria Connor.

The 37th parade will take place on March 11. It will start on Market and Penn streets and then proceed east on Market Street to Duke Street.

The event will include Irish dance groups, high school bands, and more. Organizers say registration is now open for organizations and groups that want to participate.