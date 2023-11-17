YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The man who has headed the York State Fair for the last five years has confirmed that he will be resigning.

Bryan Blair confirmed to abc27 News Friday that he will be leaving his position as the York State Fair CEO at the end of the year.

In a statement, Blair said that his reasoning for resigning was to be able to spend more time with his family that is all the way in Kentucky. You can read his full statement below:

“The simple fact of the matter is that I made the decision to resign so that my wife and I can move back home to Kentucky to be near our family including three grandkids. I was offered an opportunity to work in Business Development for North American Midway Entertainment (NAME) which is the largest midway provider in the nation and a significant part of my job will include working from home. The Board and staff at the Fair/Expo Center have been nothing but supportive over the last five and a quarter years and we’ve accomplished a lot together toward improving the York State Fair and the York Expo Center. It’s bittersweet leaving in many ways but we are excited to be moving back to our families and I am excited to become part of the NAME family.” Bryan Blair

Fair attendance declined in recent years since it was moved from September to July, but Blair said his resignation had nothing to do with that.