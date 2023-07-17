YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– It’s t-minus four days until the York State Fair opens and the fairgrounds are starting to look that way.

The Midway was mostly set up when we visited earlier Monday and there are also a hundred food vendors rolling in.

“These last couple of days, we are kind of getting everybody settled in, making sure everybody has what they need from water to ice to making sure all of our concert trailers are set up, finalizing employment, making sure we have enough people on the grounds just to facilitate the size of events,” York State Fair spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh said. “So everything’s coming together.”

The fair kicks off Friday at 11 a.m.

Among the new things at this year’s fair are the “Flying Melendez,” who call themselves America’s first circus family.