YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York State Fair has released its annual report, stating that there was an increase in attendance compared to 2022’s fair. According to the report, the 10-day event was attended by 399,963 people, which is a 12% increase.

“The Fair was running 27% ahead going into Thursday but the mini heatwave affected attendance on Thursday, Friday, and during the day on Saturday, July 29th,” Fair CEO Bryan Blair said.

The report said that once the weather cooled back down, the fair saw an increase in attendance on Saturday Night and Sunday.

The report stated that there were 10 nights of entertainment on the York Grandstand Stage. The top four attended concerts were Five Finger Death Punch, Nelly, Dierks Bently, and Turnpike Troubadours.

The Annual Youth Livestock Auction raised a record $302,000 from 161 heads of livestock. The report states that an exact total will be released at a later date but that the actual total is $70,000 higher than last year.

Plans are currently being set for next year. The fair will run from July 19th through July 28th.