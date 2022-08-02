MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police say the suspect captured in a creepy security video entering a home has been arrested.

Police say Tyler A. Livingston of York was arraigned on two burglary warrants for crimes that have occurred in Manchester Township. His bail was set at $50,000 and he was remanded to the York County Prison on July 29.

The investigation continues into a series of thefts that occurred in Manchester Township during the summer of 2022.

Police say on July 10 around 1:30 a.m. a man now identified by police as Livingston entered a back patio through a sliding door.

Several residents reacted to the video on Facebook calling it “too creepy.”

If you have any information on other thefts and/or burglaries in Manchester Township you are asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717.467.TELL (8355) or tips@nycrpd.org.