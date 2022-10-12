YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of aging technology and connectivity issues, the credit card-enabled parking meters in the downtown corridor in York will be discontinued by the end of 2022.

A release from the city states, that the parking meters that are being discontinued will be replaced by electronic parking meters that are similar to the ones that are found outside the downtown area of York city.

Parking meters can still be paid for by credit cards, despite the change in parking meters, the press release noted. The Parkmobile parking application for cell phones will serve as the primary option when using credit cards at the parking meters.

The city says there will be stickers on the parking meters as well as being placed on the curb that will provide the zone information needed to begin a parking session.

Any questions regarding these changes you are asked to call the parking Bureau Manager at 717-849-2230