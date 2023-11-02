YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The York Wastewater Treatment Plant was evacuated Thursday for a gas leak, according to county officials.

York County spokesperson Ted Czech wrote in an email that a report for a possible methane gas leak from the plant, located along,1701 Blackbridge Road in Manchester Township was received by York County 911 around 9:17 a.m.

Out of precaution, the building where the leak was reported to be coming from was evacuated, Czech wrote. No one was reportedly injured.

York Wastewater Treatment Plant evacuation, photo via York County officials

York Wastewater Treatment Plant evacuation, photo via York County officials

York Wastewater Treatment Plant evacuation, photo via York County officials

York Wastewater Treatment Plant evacuation, photo via York County officials

The York County Hazmat Team along with York Area United Fire & Rescue responded and were able to find out that gaskets were malfunctioning and caused the leak, Czech wrote. The building was cleared just at 1:15 p.m. after it was ventilated with fans to get the gas levels down to a “non-explosive range.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After the Hazmat team cleared, the plant’s owner, PA American Water, was working on repairing the gaskets.