YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– The York Wastewater Treatment Plant was evacuated Thursday for a gas leak, according to county officials.

York County spokesperson Ted Czech wrote in an email that a report for a possible methane gas leak from the plant, located along,1701 Blackbridge Road in Manchester Township was received by York County 911 around 9:17 a.m.

Out of precaution, the building where the leak was reported to be coming from was evacuated, Czech wrote. No one was reportedly injured.

  • York Wastewater Treatment Plant evacuation, photo via York County officials
The York County Hazmat Team along with York Area United Fire & Rescue responded and were able to find out that gaskets were malfunctioning and caused the leak, Czech wrote. The building was cleared just at 1:15 p.m. after it was ventilated with fans to get the gas levels down to a “non-explosive range.”

After the Hazmat team cleared, the plant’s owner, PA American Water, was working on repairing the gaskets.