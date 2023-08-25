YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The Office of the Mayor of York announced multiple street closings and traffic advisories for this weekend.

Friday, August 25

From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., George Street Dining will close North George Street between Philadelphia Street and North Street.

Saturday, August 26

From 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., George Street Dining will close North George Street between Philadelphia Street and North Street.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ridge Avenue between Philadelphia Street and Wallace Street will close due to the Evangelical Community Outreach Block Party.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the 300 block of West Market Street between Penn Street and Newberry Street will be closed due to the Pennsylvania Cigar Box Festival.