YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from York was sentenced on Aug. 15 following her conviction of mail fraud related to a fraud scheme, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Robin Jean Seredych, 65, accessed legitimate credit card holders’ accounts and had additional credit cards sent to her address in York. She then used those credit cards to buy merchandise and obtain cash advances, according to Karam.

The fraud affected individuals around the U.S. as well as national retailers, banks, auction houses, and Central Pennsylvania businesses, according to the relesae.

Seredych was sentenced to two years of probation, including 150 days on home detention, and ordered to pay more than $180,000 in restitution to the victims.