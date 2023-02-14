YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in York is out $13,000 after she wire transferred money to a company that she thought was Apple Customer Support.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, and 85-year-old York woman was on her tablet and clicked a link on the Newsmax website.

Police say that after the woman clicked the link, white and blue flags popped up on her screen, with a voice telling her she had to contact Apple Customer Support. A phone number was provided on the screen.

The woman called the phone number and was told that her bank accounts were hacked and that someone was using her social security number, police say.

According to police, the person on the phone told the woman that she needed to transfer $13,000 to an account to fix the issue. The woman went to her local bank and transferred the money.

More information on how to detect scams can be found by clicking here.

If you are ever unsure if you are being scammed or not, you can always contact your local police department. Legitimate companies will never ask for payment through gift cards or wire transfers.