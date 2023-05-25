YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a woman from York has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for participating in monetary transactions in property derived from unlawful activity.

According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 50-year-old Melinda Bixler of York operated two businesses: one was a for-profit company named Elder Healthcare Solutions, with the other company called Adult Care Advocates. These companies provide services to the elderly who reside in the Middle District of Pennsylvania and operated out of 4070 West Market Street in York.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The U.S. Attorney’s office states that Bixler purchased a home in York using money she had gotten through various unlawful means. Bixler was also able to get a mortgage loan for the home by submitting multiple false statements to York Traditions Bank.

Some of the false statements included a forged letter from the owners of a business that Bilxer previously purchased stating she no longer owed money to the prior owners. Bixler was also able to obtain a false gift letter from a third party. The third party stated that he was gifting Bixler $350,000 from his own funds. However, Bixler funneled the money to that third party through a series of transactions that disguised the source of the funds, according to Attorney Karam.

Karam states that one of the other sources of these funds was the bank account of a 94-year-old woman residing in a Lancaster County nursing home. Bixler was able to get the funds because she was the power of attorney for the woman and had access to her bank account, according to Karam.

Bixler agreed to pay $147,882 to three former clients from whom she misappropriated funds. She also agreed to surrender the property at 4070 West Market Street, along with $129,357.01. This was the balance in the bank account belonging to Adult Care Advocates. Bixler then agreed to resign from her position at both companies, which is according to U.S. Attorney Karam’s office.

The case was investigated by Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Federal Bureau of Investigation, York County District Attorney’s Office, York County Area Agency on Aging, and the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, Protective Services Office.