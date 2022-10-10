YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The YWCA in York held a vigil Monday morning for Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Participants brought purple flowers to honor, remember, and celebrate victims and survivors of domestic violence.

The YWCA offers emergency shelter for victims and their dependent children trying to get out of difficult situations.

“The likelihood that we all know someone is very, very great, and so during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, it can be really, really helpful for us to recognize that, to learn more, to normalize having these conversations,” said Julie Himler, community education director with YWCA York.

The YWCA says since the pandemic began, there have been concerning trends impacting victims and survivors leading to longer emergency stays and, in turn, capacity challenges.