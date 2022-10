YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This time of year means football, food, and tailgating.

York’s Greatest Tailgate captures all things fun about gathering together around America’s favorite sport football. Football games on the big screen, classic tailgate foods, tailgating punch, corn hole, live music, cigar lounge, axe throwing, retail vendors, and much more will be hosted at PeoplesBank park.

Tickets can be found here.

The event is on Saturday, Oct. 29 at PeoplesBank Park in York.