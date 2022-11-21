YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The highly anticipated reopening of the Yorktowne Hotel has been delayed. While officials hoped to open the hotel at the end of November or in early December, construction hit a snag.

The Yorktowne Hotel’s managing director said the issue was in the kitchen and involved not getting necessary equipment on time due to supply chain problems.

“The community has waited for six years, overcome incredible obstacles to make this hotel a reality. It would’ve been a disservice to open the hotel without it being as crisp and ready, from both a product and, even more importantly, from a service delivery perspective,” said Yorktowne Hotel Managing Director Michael Blum.

Blum hopes the hotel can be up and running fully in early 2023.