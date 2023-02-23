YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Rapper Yung Gravy will be performing at the York College of Pennsylvania this spring.

According to the York College Campus Activities Board, Yung Gravy will be coming to the Midstate on April 21. He’ll be taking the stage at the university at 7 p.m.

Tickets for students are available online now through the York College of Pennsylvania app. Student ticket sales will end on March 21 at 5 p.m. Tickets for students cost $25 plus online fees.

Employees at York College will be able to purchase tickets online starting on March 1 at 10 a.m. Tickets for employees are $50 plus online fees and can be purchased through the York College of Pennsylvania portal.

Public tickets will go on sale March 21 at 10 a.m. Tickets for the public are $50 plus online fees and there’s a limit of four per person. According to the Campus Activities Board, the link will be posted on their social media page.

Yung Gravy is known for his hit songs including “Betty (Get Money)” and “Mr. Clean.”