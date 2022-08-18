YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What seemed like the routine annual kick-off for an annual event, took a different turn on Thursday morning.

For a decade, YWCA York has held a “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” to draw attention to gender-based violence.

Normally, it would have announced this year’s event around this time of year. Instead, leaders said they’re postponing it to develop a more inclusive event.

“It doesn’t matter your race, your gender, or your sexual orientation. It happens everywhere and so we really need to be raising awareness and bringing the darkness into light,” Gwen Baker of the YWCA York Board and walk a Mile Committee said.

Instead of a “Walk a Mile in ‘Her’ Shoes”, the 2023 event will called “Walk a Mile in ‘Their’ Shoes.”