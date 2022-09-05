YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The City of York held its annual Labor Day celebration at Kiwanis Lake until 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

There was a variety of food and merchandise vendors as well as music and kids activities.

“The biggest thing is just to get people back to a sense of normalcy, being able to congregate, being able to love on each other, be around each other in an open environment and really just celebrate and have a good time,” said Diaz Woodard, recreation program specialist for the City of York.

The event was rain or shine, and some wet conditions prevailed.