YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A top-rated, contemporary restaurant in the City of York recently announced its upcoming closure.

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar, located at 120 North George Street, announced on Tuesday, December 26 that it would close its doors at the end of the month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to their website, the current owners, Chef Sean Arnold and his wife Mandy, took over the long-time establishment back in 2017. Since taking over the eatery, The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar has won a multitude of awards, including:

The Susquehanna Style’s Silver Spoon Winner in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020

Best of York, Fine Dining and Cocktails Winner in 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020

Open Table Diner’s Choice Award in 2018 and 2019

The owners said on Facebook that after unsuccessfully trying for the past year to transfer ownership of the eatery, they have now decided to close the restaurant and put the entire property up for sale.

“We have the most talented, hardest-working, and loyal team around. We truly wanted this transfer to occur for them,” The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar shared. “We want to thank our loyal customers, friends, family, and neighbors for supporting us over the past six years.”

According to the Facebook post, the upcoming sale is going to include the building, their liquor license, all of the restaurant’s assets, and an additional space that can be used for another restaurant or tenant.

The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar will officially close its doors on Sunday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve). According to the owners, until their closure, they will be opening the restaurant daily starting at 4 p.m.

To book your reservation, you can either call (717)-843-8010 or you can book online.

It is important to note that before their closure, The Left Bank Restaurant & Bar will accept any gift cards that were sold by the current owners. They will not accept the “yellow” gift cards that were sold by the previous owners.

“For now, we say goodbye on December 31 and hope to see many of you as we wrap up service over this last week,” the owners added. “We are hopeful a new chapter will begin in the space once we find a new property owner.”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.