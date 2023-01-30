YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Yorktowne Hotel, which closed for renovations in 2016, is officially reopening its doors on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2023.

The 100-year-old, 14-story building in York had its reopening date pushed back several times. But now, guests can make reservations for any of the 126 available rooms.

“I think when people see the hotel and see the work that’s been done, the full restoration work of the hotel that’s taken a long time, I think people would be pleasantly surprised and very happy with the job we done,” said James Parker, director of hotel sales and marketing at the Yorketowne Hotel. “Marketing the people of York have waited a long time but we are all very happy to say that we are finally here.”

The hotel also features a bar, dining area, ballroom, and rooftop lounge.