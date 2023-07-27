YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Visitors at the York State Fair will be able to enjoy 100 minutes of free gate admission and rides on July 27.

Free gate admission will be offered starting at noon for the first 100 minutes and beginning at 2 p.m. there will be a free 100 minutes of rides.

The promotion is part of the fair’s celebration of the 100th anniversary of The James E. Strates Shows.

Strates Shows, an Orlando-based outdoor amusement company, is the exclusive provider of York State Fair midway rides. This year is the company’s 43rd time providing thrills at the York State Fair.

States Shows is family-owned and operated. It was founded in 1923 by Greek immigrant James E. Strates as the Southern Tier Shows in Elmira, New York.