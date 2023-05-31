GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A young, aspiring baker recently announced that she will soon be unveiling her ever first brick-and-mortar bakery in Gettysburg.

Sweeter Than Sap is owned and operated by Hanover native Sara Parrish, 23, who has dreamed of becoming a baker for most of her life.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to Parrish, she began teaching herself how to bake when she was about eight years old, and in high school, she attended the Adams County Tech Prep where she received a certificate in Culinary Arts.

“I knew ever since I was eight years old that I wanted to pursue baking and one day make a job out of it,” Parrish explained. “By the time I was in high school, I knew that I wanted to have my own bakery.”

Following high school, Parrish continued to pursue her goal of owning a bakery by attending Johnson & Wales University where she received an associate’s degree in Baking & Pastry Art and a bachelor’s degree in Baking & Pastry and Food Service Management.

According to Parrish, she has been selling her homemade baked goods at the Marketplace at Gettysburg for the past year and a half.

Some of Parrish’s most beloved baked creations that she offers at the marketplace include:

Cake jars (layers of cake and icing presented inside a mason jar)

Cupcakes

Cakes

Fresh bagels

Cinnamon rolls

It should be noted that all of these popular sweets will be available for purchase at the new Sweeter Than Sap bakery. According to Parrish, in addition to these popular baked goods, she hopes to add other pastry items to her menu as well, including muffins, danishes, and more!

Zebra Cake Jar

Cinnamon Rolls

Birch Tree Wedding Cake

To check out more of Parrish’s creations, you can click here to view her portfolio.

According to Parrish, she first acquired her new storefront back at the beginning of May 2023. Since then she has been working on painting, preparing her kitchen area, moving in her equipment, building shelving space, and bringing in furniture.

“I want to create a sit-down family space, where families can come, sit, and enjoy our baked goods,” Parrish added. “You can either come and take what you want to take home or sit down and relax!”

Sweeter Than Sap’s storefront is 720 square feet, and will have seating available for about 10 to 20 customers.

The new Sweeter Than Sap will be located at 52 York Street in Gettysburg, and its hours of operation will be:

Wednesdays – Thursdays // 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays // 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“I am really excited [to open],” Parrish stated. “This is something that I have wanted my entire life. At first I was unsure of opening a bakery since I am still young, but this is my dream. Of course I am still a little nervous but I think some nerves are a good thing.”

According to Parrish, she hopes to have her grand opening by the end of June 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.