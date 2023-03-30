STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Steelton Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a young child found alone on Thursday, March 30.

Police say the young girl was found near the intersection of Swatara Street and South River Alley. According to police, the child appears to be approximately three to five years old.

Police are saying that she was found wearing a diaper, a pink shirt that readers “bestie,” a one loop earring in her left ear, and blue hair ties.

Any information can be reported by calling 717-939-9841, or by contacting Ofc. Santana-Caraballo at jsantana@steeltonpa.com.