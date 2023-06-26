YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A group of about 240 volunteers will get to work in Wrightsville this week to do repairs and improvements for about 50 to 70 homes in York County.

The volunteers, which will include both members of a local youth group and groups from neighboring states, will do tasks such as weatherization, light carpentry, interior and exterior painting, porch and wheel chair ramp construction, and other forms of home repair for residents who are financially or physically unable to do the work on their own.

The project is running from June 26 to June 30 and is co-sponsored by the Colorado-based nonprofit Group Cares and the Eastern York Work Camp Initiative (EYWI).

“To me, there’s absolutely nothing more important than serving someone. I think it’s the most fulfilling thing ever, and I always tell the kids the old adage of it’s better to give than receive,'” Joe Bachman, youth group leader from Faith United Methodist Church in Hellam, Pennsylvania, said.

Photos of youth group repairing homes

Bachman, who has done about 14 mission trips with his youth group, said that after years of traveling, his group started doing work camps closer to home in 2018.

“In 2018, it was amazing because the kids could literally ride on their bus and talk to the person next to him on the bus and say, ‘Hey, listen, I helped build that handicap ramp over there for Mrs. Wilson,’ and ‘I put those steps together for Mr. Smith.’ And it’s something about being able to do something in your own community,” he said.

Bachman’s group is comprised of volunteers who are high school-aged and up. He said the trips are also good for the kids to learn the importance of service.

“I’m telling you what these kids experience by serving and seeing the people appreciate nothing, I think makes them appreciate more then what they have,” he said.