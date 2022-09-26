LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster, Pennsylvania is helping the Commonwealth promote a program that will get more women into the workplace.

Pennsylvania’s Labor and Industry Secretary, Jennifer Berrier, toured the newly-renovated YWCA of Lancaster and its “New Choices Career Development” program, referrals, and interview preparations.

“Particularly with the YWCA of Lancaster its about uplifting women and bringing them out of poverty and giving them opportunities they would’ve never really had. The opportunity to get skill based training in simple things such as resume writing or interview skills or even some of those soft skills such as communication or time management,” said Berrier.

The program at the Lancaster YWCA started in 1985.