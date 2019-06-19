Lung Cancer Webchat

1 out of 4 cancer deaths are from Lung Cancer.

Do you know your risks for lung cancer?

Are you aware of your treatment options?

Ask your questions Wednesday, January 11, from 1 to 2 p.m. as experts from Penn State Milton Hershey Medical Center respond to your questions live!



Michael Reed, MD

Associate Professor of Surgery.Chief, Division of Thoracic SurgeryMichael F. Reed, MD is an Associate Professor of Surgery and Chief of the Division of Thoracic Surgery at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Dr. Reed received an AB, summa cum laude, from Dartmouth College and then went on to earn his MD from Harvard Medical School. He served a surgical residency at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and completed a thoracic surgical residency at Massachusetts General Hospital. During his residency he studied cell cycle control and chemotherapeutic response at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Following his training, he received an appointment at the University of Cincinnati where he researched tumor suppressors in lung cancer and developed a clinical thoracic surgery practice focused on minimally invasive surgery. Dr. Reed served as Chief of Thoracic Surgery at the Cincinnati VAMC and interim Chief of Thoracic Surgery at the University of Cincinnati. In 2010 Dr. Reed joined Penn State Hershey where he serves as Chief of the Division of Thoracic Surgery and Program Director for the Thoracic Surgery Residency. His clinical practice includes a high volume of robotic surgery, video-assisted thoracoscopic surgery (VATS), and major open thoracic surgical operations, as well as bronchoscopic and endoscopic interventions. In collaboration with Interventional Pulmonology he conducts clinical and research programs involving surgical and bronchoscopic lung volume reduction, bronchoscopic management of air leaks, outcomes from robotic surgery, and interdisciplinary education.

Jennifer W. Toth, MD

Associate Professor of Medicine and Surgery.Director, Interventional Pulmonology

Jennifer W. Toth, MD is Associate Professor of Medicine and Surgery and Director of the Interventional Pulmonology program at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She graduated from MCP Hahnemann Medical School in 2000 and received her internal medicine and pulmonology training at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center from 2000 to 2007. For the past nine years, she has served as Director of Interventional Pulmonology. She specializes in lung cancer – its diagnosis, palliation, and screening for lung cancer.