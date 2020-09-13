McNees Minute: CARES Act

Timothy Horstmann, Esq.

thorstmann@mcneeslaw.com – 717-237-5462

What would you do with a billion dollars? That’s one of the many questions on the minds of your state representatives and senators as they return to the Capitol this fall. Under the federal CARES Act, which Congress passed back in March, Pennsylvania received billions of dollars in aid in to fight the coronavirus. While the majority of that aid has been spent, roughly one billion dollars remains in the state’s coffers, with no consensus on how to spend it. The money could be spent on a variety of measures, such as grants to local businesses to pay for masks and cleaning products, or additional education funding to cover costs related to virtual instruction. But, the spending must be related to the pandemic response, and it must be spent before the end of 2020. States are hoping for Congress to extend that deadline, as well as approve additional uses for the money. What would you spend it on?