McNees Minute: Small Business Assistance

On July 9th, the President signed the “Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy,” emphasizing the White House’s goal of reducing corporate consolidation and increasing competition across a variety of industries. The Order includes 72 initiatives and calls on a dozen federal agencies to address what the White House considers “the most pressing competition problems across the economy.”

Included in the Order is an emphasis on healthcare, claiming that hospital consolidation has increased healthcare costs and reduced access to available services. Accordingly, the Order calls the Justice Department and the FTC to review and revise their merger guidelines for certain hospital transactions. The Order further directs the Department of Health and Human Services to support hospital price transparency and to further implement legislation that addresses surprise hospital billing. To learn more about these healthcare initiatives and others, please reach out to our Healthcare Practice Group here at McNees