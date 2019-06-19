Melanoma Awareness Webchat

“Melanoma is the leading cause of death from skin disease – and its rate of occurrence is steadily increasing. In America, one person dies of melanoma every hour. More than 60,000 new cases in the United States are diagnosed each year, and this number is growing at an alarming rate. In an effort to fight this trend, Penn State Cancer Institute Melanoma and Skin Cancer Center offers a multidisciplinary approach to developing new treatments for melanoma patients.” ~Penn State Cancer Insitute Ask your questions and learn more about melanoma, treatment options, and prevention on Monday, May 22, from 1 to 2 p.m. as experts from Penn State Cancer Institute respond to your questions live!





Bryan Anderson, M.D.

Professor of Dermatology.

Dr. Bryan Anderson is a Professor of Dermatology. He is the Program Director for the dermatology residency program. He serves on the Patient Advocacy Task Force Committee for the American Academy of Dermatology, the Membership Committee for the American Contact Dermatitis Society, the Executive Committee and Long Range Planning Committee for the Pennsylvania Academy of Dermatology, and the Executive Committee Young Physician Member and Networking and Membership Task Force for the Dauphin County Medical Society. Here on campus, he is a co-advisor for the dermatology student focus group, the Physician Advisory Council to the Dean, a mentor to a junior faculty member on clinical drug trials, and on the search committee for dermatopathology fellowships.Dr. Anderson has a special interest in inflammatory skin diseases (psoriasis and allergic contact dermatitis), and in conjunction with Dr. Neves in the Plastic Surgery Clinic, he sees patients once a week in the Melanoma Continuity Clinic.He has published >25 peer-reviewed articles in journals and 4 book chapters. He has presented numerous papers at national meetings.He views his primary responsibilities as a member of the faculty in the Department of Dermatology as falling under five major categories: patient care, research, education, advisor, and administrator.

Joseph Drabick, M.D

Dr. Joseph J. Drabick did his undergraduate training at Villanova University, earning a BS in Biology and Chemistry in 1979. He received his MD degree from Thomas Jefferson College of Medicine in Philadelphia in 1983. He joined the United States Army and completed his Residency in Internal Medicine at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, DC, in 1986. He then completed fellowship training in Infectious Diseases in 1989. After this training, he was a clinician and researcher in Infectious Diseases and vaccine development. He later did a second fellowship in Hematology-Oncology at Walter Reed, completing that in 2000. From that point, he served as a clinician and researcher in Hematology-Oncology at Walter Reed. While at Walter Reed, he was the Principal Investigator of the CALGB Cooperative Group operation and Director of clinical research. After retiring from the Army in 2004, this native Pennsylvanian returned home to join Penn State Hershey. In addition to board certification in Internal Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Hematology, and Medical Oncology, he has had substantial Emergency Medicine, Field Medicine, and Preventive Medicine experience. He continues clinical care, teaching, and research at Penn State for a broad array of problems as noted previously. He has a particular interest in Cutaneous Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Sarcomas, Rare Cancers and Immunotherapy and has published broadly in these topics.