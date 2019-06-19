Men’s Health Webchat

Do you have questions about prostate cancer or men’s health?

Ask an expert from Penn State Cancer Institute about men’s health, prostate cancer and bladder cancer.

Join us on Thursday, November 17, from 1 to 2 p.m. to have your questions answered live!



Jay D. Raman, MD

Jay D. Raman, MD is currently professor of surgery and chief of the division of urology at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He received his undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and graduated AOA from Cornell University Medical College. Dr. Raman completed his urology residency at Cornell Medical Center followed by a fellowship in Laparoscopy and Endourology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Dr. Raman’s clinical practice focuses on robotic-assisted surgery for upper and lower tract urologic cancers having completed over 1000 such cases. His basic science research centers on infectious complications following prostate needle biopsy, while his major clinical research efforts revolve around staging and therapy for upper-tract urothelial carcinoma. To date, he has co-authored over 190 manuscripts, book chapters, and editorials and serves on the editorial board for 3 journals and as a reviewer for 12 journals. Dr. Raman is currently Chair of the American Urologic Association (AUA) Video Education Committee, Course Director of the Fundamentals in Urology AUA Course, Secretary of the Mid-Atlantic AUA section, and was named as a Young Urologist of the Year by the AUA in 2015 for his clinical and scholarly activity.

Suzanne B. Merrill, MD

Suzanne B. Merrill, MD is currently an assistant professor of surgery and urologic oncologist in the division of urology at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Delaware where she received a bachelor of arts with honors in biology and chemistry. She attended the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill School of Medicine where she graduated with AOA honors. Dr. Merrill completed her urology residency at Duke University followed by a SUO accredited urologic oncology fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. While at Mayo, she also received a certificate in clinical and translational research science. Dr. Merrill’s clinical practice focuses on utilizing both open and minimally-invasive techniques to treat all primary/recurrent urologic cancers. Her research interests revolve around individualizing urologic cancer surveillance following surgery to enhance patient satisfaction and promote value-based care. To date, she has co-authored over 35 manuscripts, book chapters, and editorials and serves as a reviewer for 3 journals. Most recently, Dr. Merrill took on the position of being the associate program director for the urology residency at Penn State Hershey.