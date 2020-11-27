Rocky Ridge Christmas Magic Festival continues despite pandemic

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — This is the 37th year for the Christmas Magic Festival of Lights held in Rocky Ridge Park.

The show will go on with pandemic precautions, like open pavilions and the absence of Santa Claus.

But there will be new additions like an 8 ft. tall mural and lots of new lights.

Tickets must be purchased online, you can click here to buy your tickets. The event runs from Nov. 27 through Dec. 31.