Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development introduces Cup O’ Cards fundraiser

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development is introducing a new fundraising idea to kick off its 2021 special events – the Schreiber Cup O’ Cards.

The event will feature hundreds of dollars in gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. The cards will be placed in five sponsored coffee cups, and Schreiber will sell raffle tickets to raise money. This will also provide support for local businesses and restaurants who have been struggling during the pandemic.

“We’re still looking for creative ways to raise money for the kids who need our services, but we want to do it safely,” said Schreiber President James DeBord. “This idea also will allow us to help some of the businesses that have supported us through the years, like Lancaster Dispensing Co. and CR Lapp’s. Raising money for Schreiber and helping the community – I hope people get as excited about this as I am.”

Cup O’ Cards will run from March 15-26, and raffle tickets are available here. For more information on The Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development, click here.