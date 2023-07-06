(WHTM) — There are hundreds of youth sports teams in the Midstate. Usually, the coach is a parent or someone who lives in the area. But each summer, one swim coach travels thousands of miles to the Midstate.

Every summer, thousands of children in the Midstate join a swim team. Many of them start young.

“I started swimming when I was five years old,” swimmer Annabelle said.

“14 years I’ve been swimming,” swimmer Lucas said.

Just like Justin Spitzer who joined the first Heatherfield Hurricanes team. Twelve years later, he became a coach.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I started as a six-year-old swimmer in 1985,” Spitzer said. “I needed a summer job in college.”

He then moved out of Pennsylvania. But the distance could not keep him from coming back to coach the Heatherfield team.

“From year one I loved it, and wanted to make it something more than a college job,” Spitzer said. “So really every year since that first year I’ve been coming back. First from Michigan, then from Connecticut for a while, and now from Utah, and staying with team families with an extra

room.”

This year is Spitzer’s 25th season of being head coach.

“We still have a great team culture, great team spirit. It’s fun, it’s friendly, it’s relaxed. We don’t have any drama or issues,” Spitzer said. “You really build strong friendships with both the kids and parents,” he added.

Some swimmers have gone on to become high school state champions, college swimmers, and even coaches themselves. Now the team is in its second generation.

“There are three moms on the team this year that swam back in the late ’90s and early 2000s,” Spitzer said. “You do start to feel old when you start having kids of people you coached on the

team.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

But there is a reason people keep coming back to swim with Heatherfield.

“I love being on the team,” Gabby said.

“You are able to meet a lot of friends and learn how to do things,” Annabelle said.

“It’s a lot of fun. Justin is a great coach,” Lucas said.

The team has jumped from a C-Division to A- Division over the past three decades. However, that is not important to Spitzer.

“I think the younger me was a little overly fixated on winning meets or having top scores at championships. Those are still things we strive for, but I think focusing more on fun, positive experiences and on kids improving their times and skills; that’s the top goal at this point,” Spitzer said.

More information on Spitzer and the team can be found here.

As of now, the pool the team is practicing at is not Heatherfield. Back in 2020, the Heatherfiled pool shut down due to the pandemic. The Penn Colonial Pool allowed the team to practice there instead.

Spitzer said that Penn Colonial is a great partner by allowing them to continue to practice there and hold meets.