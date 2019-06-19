Mini-THON Webchat



Cancer affects more children in the U.S. than any other disease.

Learn how Four Diamonds is helping cancer patients and their families reduce the financial and emotional burdens of battling pediatric cancer.

Join us Wednesday, September 19, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. as experts from Penn State Children’s Hospital answer your questions during our live webchat!

Kelly Walker

Communications Manager Kelly Walker is the communications manager for Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital. She leads the team’s efforts in raising the profile of the organization and connecting the community to Four Diamonds’ mission of conquering childhood cancer.

For the past 10 years of her career, Kelly has developed and executed communications strategies to meet business objectives and engage audiences through media outreach, social media, cause marketing, publications, community outreach and coalition building.



Prior to joining Four Diamonds, Kelly was an account director at Tierney, where she served as media contact for clients and coordinated interviews with regional and national publications. Kelly was also instrumental in the management and content creation for a variety of marketing and social media channels. Previously, she was a senior account executive at Trinity Group in Harrisburg. She earned a B.A. in communications from The Pennsylvania State University, with minors in business and Spanish.

