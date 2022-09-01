Penn State Health Mini-THON Four Diamonds WebChat September 14th 2022

Learn how Four Diamonds is encouraging teens to help in the fight against childhood cancer on a special program, “For the Kids®”, Wednesday September 14 at 7:30pm on abc27.

Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds, will talk about how local schools broke mini-THON fundraising records this year and see what’s coming in 2023. Learn how Four Diamonds and Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are working together to find a cure for childhood cancers through groundbreaking research.

Dr. Yatin Vyas, chair of the department of pediatrics and physician-in chief at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital will tell viewers about the mission of the newly created Four Diamonds Center for Childhood Cancer Innovations.

Have questions? Join the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital and Four Diamonds for a WebChat Wednesday, September 14 from 7pm to 8pm. To submit questions prior, click the comment button below. Enter your name, then click the sign-in button. Once your information has been entered, you will have the ability to submit your question.