HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An estimated 1.7 million Pennsylvanians are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving.

According to AAA of Central Pennsylvania, the number of holiday travelers is expected to reach close to pre-pandemic levels.

“I suppose if gas prices were just a little bit less, that might make a difference in getting us even over where we were pre-pandemic,” AAA Central Pennsylvania Spokesperson Jason Kirsch said.

Gas prices in the Commonwealth are up roughly 45 cents compared to this time last year.

“There has been a slight dip in gas prices just over the last week,” Kirsch said. “Hopefully we’ll see that trend continue as we head further into the holiday season.”

Travel experts warned people hitting the road next week to prepare for delays and, at times, heavy traffic.

“Leave earlier in the day on Tuesday or Wednesday, or if you have an opportunity to leave over the weekend, getting a head start on Sunday might be a really good idea,” Spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Carl DeFebo said.

DeFebo said the best time to travel to avoid traffic, regardless of the day, is the morning.

You can register for an EZ-Pass on the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission’s website.