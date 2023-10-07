(WFLA) – The winning ticket for the $361 million Mega Millions jackpot has been sold after 15 drawings.

The ticket, which was sold in Texas, matched all five white balls — 12, 24, 46, 57, 66 — as well as the gold Mega Ball 22.

The $361 million prize ($157.3 million cash) is also the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won in the Lone Star State, according to Mega Millions. (The last jackpot won in Texas, in Sept. 2019, was valued at $227 million.)

In addition to the jackpot, six ticketholders for Friday’s drawing won second-tier prizes worth $1 million or more: Winners in California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Washington purchased tickets worth $1 million each, while ticketholders in Michigan and New Jersey, who purchased the optional $1 Megaplier, earned $3 million apiece.

Prior to Friday’s drawing, a Mega Millions jackpot hadn’t been won since Aug. 15. Still, Friday’s drawing marked the ninth Mega Millions jackpot won in a single year — an occurrence which hasn’t happened since 2014.

The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 10. The jackpot will reset to $20 million.